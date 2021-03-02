Ggm: One-stop centre receives 83 complaints of domestic violence this year

Gurugram: Cases of domestic violence continue to be a major cog in the wheel of women's safety in Gurugram. As per the one-stop centre that is managed by the Government of India's Ministry of Women and Child Development, in January and February, 83 complaints of domestic violence were reported in its Civil Lines office. While 41 cases were reported in January, February saw 42 cases.

This data further reveals that on average, everyday at least one woman becomes a victim of domestic violence.

According to officials at the one-stop centre, besides counselling, most of the women are also advised about legal actions against their husbands. Other than the One Stop Centre Scheme, there is a special counseling centre managed by the Gurugram Police to handle cases of domestic violence.

Speaking to Millennium Post, certain police officials highlighted that there is still a lot of stigma attached in the minds of women towards complaining about incidents of domestic violence.

"To believe that such incidents do not occur in upscale metropolises like Gurugram is a completely false notion. With the city now being one of the major metropolitan centres in the country, women feel more empowered to come forward and complain about their ordeals. Most of the cases are one-off incidents where the man in a fit of rage commits such crimes against their wives. These cases are resolved through counselling. However, in some cases, there is a pattern of behaviour," said a senior official from Gurugram Police. From March 21 to June 25 last year, during the lockdown period in Gurugram, domestic violence topped the list of crimes with 147 cases of domestic violence being reported then.