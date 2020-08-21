Ggm: One dead, buildings tilt, roads cave in after 2nd day of heavy rains

gurugram: The second consecutive day of heavy showers threw the life of Gurugram residents out of gear as one person died after a wall collapsed on him due to the rains, injuring four others. Moreover, residents of a four-story building in Sector-46 were evacuated by authorities after the building tilted to its side after the heavy rains.



On Wednesday, the "Millennium City" was flooded with many residents waking to rivers instead of roads as the underpass at Golf Course Road was completely submerged and several vehicles had to be abandoned by their drivers.

Furthermore, many roads caved in owing to the rains on Thursday, including the road near IFFCO Chowk. Thousands of commuters who pass through the road had to face the difficulties as public agencies closed the route for the traffic. Even Old Gurugram was severely hit by the downpour.

The lackadaisical approach by the public officials was evident as not only were the drains not cleaned but also most of the drains kept open. These open drain jeopardized the safety of the residents. A pharmacist was seriously injured at Sector-12 after his motorcycle got stuck in one of the open drains.

Over 2,500 policemen were deployed to ensure that the traffic moved smoothly in the city. Helping them in the cause were over 400 civil defence volunteers. A few civil defence volunteers also rescued two young children from drowning near the Daultabad after it got flooded.

With water having entered several households in Gurugram, the civil defence volunteers also proved to be of great help in taking out the water and helping the residents.

In Delhi, the Delhi Fire Services said they received four calls about homes collapsing due to rains but had received no calls for rescue from waterlogged places. Moreover, three members of a family, including a 16-year-old girl were injured after the roof of their home collapsed in Delhi's Multan Nagar area on Thursday morning, according to police.

The injured, identified as Radhey Shyam (48), his wife Kavita (44) and their daughter Mahak, were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The incident took place around 5 am. The three got trapped under the debris and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Noida, which has done better than its counterpart Gururgram, also faced trouble owing to the showers in the NCR. Heavy and intermittent showers throughout the day in Noida and Ghaziabad district left several roads flooded with commuters facing traffic congestion during peak hours of the day. Mostly, office-goers had to face a harrowing time while commuting from areas like Mohan Nagar, Vaishali, UP Gate, Sahibabad, Kalindi Kunj and other major

intersections.

In Noida, several underpasses, major roads along with the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Additional Commissioner of Police-2 remained flooded due to the rain. Cops said that during the two days of heavy rain, several cars have broken down on roads due to waterlogging.