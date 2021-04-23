Ggm, Noida and Gzb hosps now running out of oxygen

Noida/Ghaziabad/Gurugram: The oxygen crisis has now hit hospitals of Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad with almost all the major hospitals expressing worry about shortage of oxygen prompting them not to take any new admission. The hospitals have already sent SOS signals to the administration saying that oxygen stock will be over any moment.



While the administration are allegedly making false assurances claiming that there is no shortage of oxygen, the ground reality is vastly different. In Noida, a private hospital with a capacity of nearly 400 Covid-19 patients has expressed worry about the shortage of oxygen.

The hospital authorities have apprised relatives of patients of the condition and asked them to move their patients to other hospitals. The officials have said that their focus is on those currently admitted but if the

situation don't seems to get improved, they will have no other option but to discharging patients after that.

In Noida, the hospital facing an acute oxygen support are Kailash hospital in Greater Noida, Prakash Hospital, Promhex and Sharma Hospitals in Greater Noida, Bhardwaj Hospital, Shanti Gopal Hospital and Sharda Hospital in

Greater Noida to name a few. These hospital have either no oxygen left with them or have oxygen that would be sufficient only for few hours.

A spokesperson of Kailash group of Hospitals said that they have stopped new admissions due to oxygen shortage. "At our branch in Greater Noida as well as in sector 27, we have oxygen that will be sufficient for Thursday. We have been continuously alerting the district administration and all concerned officials regarding the situation but have not got any support yet," the official said.

Nearly 20 Hospital, including government Hospitals, in both Noida and Ghaziabad have been facing the acute shortage of oxygen. Similarly the Prakash Hospital which has branches in Noida and Greater Noida has alerted that they have only a few hours of oxygen supply left. At present there are nearly 150 Covid-19 patients at two branches of the hospital. However, a late night update revealed that the hospital had received some supply and would be able to stand the night. The situation is similar in Ghaziabad as well with Shanti Hospital and Avantika Hospital in Indirapuram, with nearly 200 patients together, have sent SOS signals to the administration saying that their oxygen stock might end anytime. Also a recently acquired Covid facility is also undergoing shortage of oxygen.

And as the Delhi High Court on Wednesday rained fire on the Centre and authorities in Haryana for holding back oxygen meant for Delhi, senior doctors from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram started sending out SOS messages through social media, saying they had less than an hour of oxygen left with them.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad on Thursday reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases and Noida reported 530.

with inputs from Abhinay Lakshman