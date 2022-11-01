Ggm: Newborn girl found abandoned on roadside

Gurugram: A 10-day-old baby girl was found abandoned at the roadside in the Badshahpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

In a complaint filed by Sandeep Kumar, a native of Bhiwani, said he was going on his bike on Monday when at around 8:00 am he spotted a baby wrapped in a blanket on the southern peripheral road, they said.

Following this, he informed police about it and they admitted the newborn to a hospital, they said, adding she is undergoing treatment and stated to be stable.

The police said the baby will be sent to the child protection centre after receiving her health report from the hospital

An FIR was registered on Monday against the unknown parents of the girl under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station, they said.

Sub inspector Gulab

Singh, the investigating officer said further investigation is underway.