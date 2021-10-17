Ggm Namaz row: CM Khattar calls for peaceful resolution

Gurugram: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was in Gurugram on Saturday for the citizens grievances meeting has urged both religious communities to find a peaceful and acceptable solution to Friday Namaz being held in Sector-47.The Chief Minister highlighted that even though the District Administration was making sure that interests of both concerned parties are served in this matter.



With incidents of Namaz being disrupted through loud chanting of Bhajans and Kirtans by certain residents of Sector-47, the Chief Minister stated that there should not be any disruption to prayers of devotees of any kind. He also mentioned that land for Namaz should only be specified when it is acceptable to both the communities and residents of that particular area.

"The Gurugram District Administration should work towards a peaceful solution to this matter. Both communities should also find ways that are amicable and acceptable to all. Mass prayers at public land should not be disrupted but should also be organised only if it is acceptable to the local community over there", said the Chief Minister.

The residents are claiming that organising Friday prayers in the vacant land is a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the prime property where a commercial centre for the

residents of Sector-47 is to come up in coming years. The residents also allege that with a large number of outsiders coming to pray for Friday Namaz there are also fears of security for residents.

With certain Hindu outfits now also joining in this protest, tension and uneasy calm at the area is prevalent every Friday afternoon when the Namaz is being held. To prevent the situation going out of control there is heavy deployment of police officials every Friday to avoid untoward incidents of any kind.

As per officials, there have been two alternate sites that have been proposed for Muslim devotees to offer their Friday Namaz. However, these proposals as of now have not been accepted by the Muslim side as per officials. The residents of Sector-47 on the other hand have stated that they will continue with the protests till the time Friday prayers will be held in their locality.