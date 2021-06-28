Ggm multiplexes relying on F&B, game zones and vax collabs with pvt hospitals

Gurugram: The adverse impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt by Gurugram's multiplexes which a year-and-a-half ago, before the pandemic struck, used to be one of the major sources of the city's burgeoning economic growth.



With its core business of cinema viewing shut for months now, multiplexes in the city are depending on alternate businesses such as food and beverages and gaming zones and in some cases even through tie-ups with private hospitals to provide a space for Covid vaccinations.

In addition to investing money in improving the cinema viewing experience for the viewers, the multiplex companies over the period of time also began investing in developing food and beverage outlets and also gaming zones.

With malls in Gurugram now being allowed to function, these multiplexes are depending on the set of loyal customers for availing services of their food and beverage and gaming services. Though not on a large scale certain multiplexes, especially those located in areas of MG Road and Sohna Road are also mulling over the scenario of home deliveries of food items in the coming months to their customers.

The marketing teams of multiplexes have, in the meantime, continued to engage with the customers who used to come and view movies in their theatres. As of now, there are discounts and offers that are being given to these customers on food items. Special offers are also being made for customers once the core business of cinema is expected to resume.

While there has been a favourable response based on discounts and schemes that have been provided by these multiplexes, it is still not enough for them to get enough money in comparison to their core business of cinema viewing experience.

With huge spaces available, the multiplexes are collaborating with private hospitals and providing them with space for vaccination programmes. In addition to the much-needed revenue this initiative is bringing in, it has also resulted in several citizens lauding such kinds of initiatives in times of pandemic.

From the early 2000s leading multiplex chains have not only come up with new product concepts but have also invested huge amounts of money to enhance the cinema viewing experience for the viewers in Gurugram.

Not just established companies in this genre but with Gurugram being one of the leading markets for multiplex viewers, several new companies also set up their businesses in the city as recently as 2019. With an impending fear of a third wave of COVID-19, there is fear and anxiety among multiplex owners of further delays in resuming operations of its core business of cinema viewing.

Meanwhile, hundreds of employees who used to work in these multiplexes are facing an uncertain future. Senior managers of multiplexes however continue to express optimism of the situation improving in the coming months.