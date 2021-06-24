Ggm: More than one million Covid vaccines administered

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has achieved a unique feat of administering more than a million doses. According to official data, 10.26 lakh people in Gurugram have been vaccinated at least once.



On account of its population as per the 2011 Census, Gurugram is leading among the urban districts in ensuring that more than 50 per cent people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. With the starting of the mega vaccination drive, the officials of Gurugram district administration are now planning to scale the vaccination drive further so that more residents get inoculated.

According to officials, where on an average there were 11,000 to 12,000 people who used to get vaccinated on a single day, now the target is to increase the number of vaccinations to 30,000 per day.

The district administration has now started tying up with several resident welfare associations, market associations, commercial units and industries so that more people can be encouraged to get vaccinated.