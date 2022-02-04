Ggm industrialists heave sigh of relief as HC stays reservation law

GURUGRAM: Since its proposal, industrialists in Gurugram have been quite open on expressing their discontent on 75 per cent reservation for local population in private industries.



With the Punjab and Haryana High Court now putting an interim stay on this law by the State government, the industrialist has heaved a sigh of relief by this step of judiciary. Most of the industrialists, however, still remain anxious of what steps the Haryana government might take in the future.

With Gurugram being a major hub of manufacturing in terms of autos, auto ancillaries, garments and other major items along with information technology enabled services, for long the city has provided ample job opportunities.

Unable to match the required skill set, most of the local population in Haryana is are missing out on this and a large number of people from other states are getting these jobs.

"We can understand the compulsion of the government but it is also important for it to understand our constraints too. It is not easy first to invest huge sums of money and then not get the required productivity because you do not possess the right amount of skill set," said Rajeev Madan, one of the industrialists in the Manesar area.

Most of the industrialists had even pointed out that if the state government does not make amendments in this law, they would begin searching for investment in cities of Noida, Meerut or places in Rajasthan.The stay order by Punjab and Haryana High Court can increase the challenges of the Haryana government which continues to grapple with the issue of unemployment among youth in the state.

The recent Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data has also stated that Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

As the Haryana government grapples with criticisms from all quarters for its policy asking private employers in Gurugram to reserve 75 per cent positions for locals, which is expected to draw away investments from the NCR city, it is planning to pull investments in the region through the planned Film City and Global City projects and the Sohna Industrial township project

According to the Haryana government since 2019, there has been an investment of Rs 17,500 crore in Haryana most of this in Gurugram.