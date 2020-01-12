Ggm industrial units to get 10% subsidy in power bill

Gurugram: In a move that is seen to increase the productivity, the Haryana electricity regulatory Commission has decided to provide a 10 percent subsidy in power to the industrial units in the state. This subsidy will be provided to the industrial units during the peak hours.



The biggest beneficiaries of this move are expected to be the industries in Gurugram and Faridabad where a large number of industries are located.

Moreover, this concession will be provided to the industries in the peak hours of the operations of the factory.

Over 20,000 small and big industrial units are concentrated in these two metropolitan areas. Gurugram is a hub of automobile ancillary units, plastic, rubber and textiles, and biopharma products.

At present the cost of power supply in Gurugram is pegged at Rs 5 per unit. Recently Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who also holds the portfolio of finance minister was in Gurugram last week where he held discussion with the industrialists of the city.

For long Gurugram has been generating revenues from the major auto factories, auto ancillary units, and garment export units.

Most of the units however have complained of weak economy sales resulting in laying off the workers.

The the visible impact of this has been felt in the autos and auto ancillary units where hundreds of workers were laid off.

According to government sources, the Chief Minister in his visit may discuss on the issues of simplifying processes under which the industrial units operate.

Situation does not look bright for other garment export units too with foreign buyers now heading to markets like Bangladesh and South East Asia. Owners highlight that the margin of profits for most of the units in the city has reduced to 40 percent.

There are more eight hundred garment export units in the city which employs over 2 lakh workers.

In their heydays the products of these units were exported to markets like France, Germany, and the USA.