Ggm: In 13 days, Covid-19 got to 265 kids below 10

Gurgram: Even as experts continue to say that the Covid-19 infections reported in this surge are increasingly affecting younger populations, data compiled by health authorities in Gurugram showed that in the last 13 days, a total of 8,360 positive cases were detected in the NCR city, of which 265 are children below the age of 10.



While the state government has remained mum on younger residents getting infected, many health officials here conceded that this was likely a fallout from the state deciding to reopen physical classes for students of classes I to V. Residents have said that authorities were too slow to act under this current surge.

Common symptoms faced by these children who have been infected with COVID-19 include sore throat, fever ranging from 99 degrees to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, headache, fatigue and weakness. However, officials maintain that none of these children have manifested a serious illness.

According to health officials, with large families getting infected, especially in posh condominium societies, children are also forming a large number of the new patients. Officials said many of these societies are now becoming hotspots, infecting children in the societies along the way.

While blaming the reopening of physical classes has been criticised for being too early and shortsighted, it was a much-needed move in light of the sharp digital divide that was laid bare during the lockdown months.

However, after learning more about the fresh wave, the Haryana government shut down its schools once again earlier this month till April 30 for the time being.

Taking cognisance of rising cases of COVID-19, the District Administration has directed that hospitals reserve 40 per cent of general beds and 70 per cent of beds with ICU and ventilator services for COVID-19 patients.