Ggm: Hindu groups protest against Kalicharan's arrest

gurugram: As members associated with the Sanyukta Sangharsh Hindu Samiti staged a protest march on Friday in Gurugram condemning the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan in Raipur for his hate speech in Haridwar, local Muslims were for the first time in months able to pray peacefully at the six designated public spots without being taunted, insulted or disrupted by the Hindu right-wing organisations.



Saying that it was the last day of the year, the members of Hindu right-wing groups under the SSHS banner, stated that that they did not wish to get in conflict with either Muslim devotees or Gurugram police officials.

Even though the prayers of Muslim devotees were not disrupted, a group of members from these groups did register their protest on the arrest of a religious leader Kalicharan by the Raipur Police. Kalicharan was a part of Haridwar Dharam Sansad, where religious leaders congregated to call for organised violence against Muslims and other minorities in the country. Kalicharan had also made abusive remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Pledging their support for the jailed religious leader, the protesters chanted slogans in praise of Nathuram Godse by shouting: "Nathuram Godse amar rahe". Slogans like "desh ke gaddaro ko goli maro saalo ko" were also chanted by the protesters.

After having disrupted Namaz every Friday for months, the protesting groups had on the day of Christmas stopped a Christmas ceremony at a church in Pataudi alleging that a forcible conversion was taking place inside — an allegation that later fell flat.

Even though the SSHS and associated groups did not disrupt the prayers of Friday, they have expressed their displeasure on the six sites still being provided to Muslim devotees for public Namaz.

Being spearheaded by organisations like Sanyukta Sangharsh Hindu Samiti (SHSS), Bharat Mata Vahini, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, the Hindu right-wing groups are demanding prohibition on public Namaz altogether.

According to Gurugram Muslim Council, there are just 13 mosques in the district and only two mosques in the new Gurugram area where most of the city's six lakh Muslim population live. Citing that there is a shortage of spaces for these devotees to offer Namaz, the Muslim groups want to purchase public land from the authorities so that there can be a final solution to

this hurdle.

The Muslim Council has requested public land as some of the private lands where mosques are built have been under litigation. Moreover, most of the Waqf board land in Gurugram has been encroached as per Gurugram Muslim Council and as of now, they are yet to be cleared. According to sources the Gurugram District Administration as of now has not committed to selling any public land for building mosques.