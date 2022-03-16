Ggm highways to have dedicated lanes for heavy commercial vehicles from Thursday

Gurugram: In a meeting convened by Ravinder Tomar DCP (Traffic) with several stakeholders, it has been decided that there will be dedicated lanes for heavy commercial and goods vehicles on highways and main roads of Gurugram.



The implementation of this initiative is going to begin from Thursday. In the beginning, the Gurugram Police officials are expected to inform commuters of this initiative and urge them to comply with the rules.

In later days, however, the Gurugram Police will adopt a slightly stricter stance and take action against those commuters who do not comply with the prescribed norms as mentioned by the officials. To make sure that this initiative by Gurugram Police is successful, Inspector Tomar has spoken to his team members in Gurugram Traffic Police and also several industrialists, manufacturers and truck unions.

With industrial activities in Gurugram now seeing an upward trend following decline in cases of COVID-19, there has been an increase in movement of trucks. This in turn has resulted in massive traffic jams being reported in several roads in the city. Officials in Gurugram have expressed hope that through this initiative traffic situation would improve in Gurugram in coming months. Moreover, officials have also highlighted that it can also prove to be beneficial for truck drivers as it would lead them to transport their goods quickly.

In addition to traffic jams, heavy commercial vehicles for long have also been a major factor contributing to deadly road mishaps in Gurugram. Overspeeding, overloaded vehicles, wrong side driving, and poor eyesight of drivers (that remain unchecked) are some of the major causes of accidents that involve heavy commercial vehicles.

With illegal mining also being rampant along the Aravallis in Gurugram, a large number of illegal trucks can be seen on Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road and even Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-248). These vehicles continue to pose risks to thousands of commuters who travel on a daily basis.

"It is often the general commuters who bear the brunt of Gurugram Police as it is also a source of many officials to make money in terms of fines," Ranjan Tiwari resident of Sushant Lok said.