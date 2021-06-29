Ggm having to save Covaxin; 11 centres reserved for 2nd dose

Gurugram: As the vaccination drive in Gurugram gathers steam the number of people waiting for their second dose of vaccinations is also increasing steadily.



To make sure that those people who want to get their second dose of COVID vaccine do not face inconvenience, the Gurugram district administration has set up dedicated centres that will provide a second dose of vaccinations.

There are 41 government centres where COVID vaccines are being provided. In these 41, now 11 centres will only provide a second dose of vaccinations — five for Covaxin and six for Covishield.

Gurugram has administered more than one million doses of vaccines but the percentage of population covered remains low.

A large number of people are now opting for Covaxin to get fully vaccinated quickly because of the shorter interval between both doses.

With many now having taken Covaxin for the first dose, the focus of Gurugram administration is to focus on saving the available doses of this shot for those due for their second dose.

According to officials, at present Gurugram has a total inventory of 30,000 doses of Covaxin, which the officials want to use for giving the second dose to citizens.

Plans are also underway to increase supply of Sputnik-V vaccine, first doses of which have also begun to be given to citizens in Gurugram - but only at private vaccination centres. Just like Covaxin, the second dose of Sputnik-V also has to be given within a

month.

The district administration is planning to supply doses of Sputnik-V vaccine to at least five government centres by July.

"There are a large number of people who are due to get their second dose of Covaxin. We are going to be focusing on these citizens for a few days till we get more doses. We are also planning to increase the supply of the Sputnik vaccine and soon not only in private hospitals but even in government centres there are plans to provide Sputnik vaccines," said a senior official from Gurugram health department.

At present there are over 12,000 vaccines that are being administered in Gurugram on an average. Plans are underway to increase these figures to 30,000 per day.