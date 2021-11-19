Ggm: Gurudwaras offer Muslims space for Namaz

New Delhi: Following objections over the offering of namaz in public places, the Gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram on Friday decided to offer its premises for Namaz to Muslim devotees. Earlier, the Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites. As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was canceled after an objection from local people and RWA. On several occasions earlier, residents have complained and staged a protest against Friday namaz at a public ground.



According to Indian Express, Sherdil Singh Sidhu, president of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sabzi Mandi, Gurgaon, said: "A gurdwara is the house of the Guru. People from all communities are welcome to come here. If the Muslim community is facing problems in praying at designated sites, they can offer prayers in the gurdwaras."

Describing the offer as "gracious", Mufti Mohammad Saleem, president of the Jamiat Ulama in Gurgaon, said they met representatives of the gurdwaras Wednesday, and decided to offer namaz at Sector 39 and Sadar Bazar this Friday. "This is a very welcome step and will go a long way in promoting harmony among communities," Saleem told Indian Express.