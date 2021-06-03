Ggm gears up to deal with possible 3rd wave of Covid

Gurugram: Being one of the worst affected districts in the country during the second wave of COVID-19, the Gurugram District Administration has begun preparations for tackling probable third wave of COVID-19.



With fears prevailing that the third wave would affect children more than adults, planning is being done to ramp up the health infrastructure for children under the age group of 5-17.

According to district administration there are plans to add more than 125 beds under paediatric intensive care units (PICU) and neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Wednesday reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 1.80 lakh.

337 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 1.78 lakh.

However, nine more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the death toll here to 836. There are 1,073 active patients, of which 850 are under home isolation. A total of over 15.30 lakh samples have been collected in Gurugram to date.