Ggm: Forest dept now reports 550 illegal structures in Aravallis

Gurugram: Having undertaken most of the survey on illegal encroachments on protected forest lands in the Aravallis in Gurugram, the forest department has now identified over 550 illegal structures around Gurugram city — most of which are farmhouses and residences while some are commercial structures as well.



According to officials, following Janmashtami, the process of servicing notices to these owners would start, after which the officials will start planning the demolition of these illegal structures on orders of the Supreme Court.

Off late, the Gurugram public agencies have been carrying out demolitions of illegal structures that have come up in Aravallis. Recently the public agencies razed nine farmhouses that had come up in Gwal Pahari. Last year, despite the pandemic being at its peak, public agencies here went ahead and demolished several shanties and slums that had come up organically on protected land.

"Our survey on encroachments is almost complete. We will now begin the process of serving notices to owners whose structures are illegal following which we will carry out demolitions", said an official from the South Haryana Forest Department.

On several occasions, the Supreme Court has directly intervened and directed Gurugram public agencies to carry out demolition at several locations of Aravallis. Reports of illegal mining, tree felling, encroachments continue to come from the Aravallis on a daily basis.

Facing criticism for long of inaction and now also facing pressure from the judiciary to take measures for protecting the Aravallis, public officials have started serving notices to farmhouses that have been illegally built on Aravallis.

Due to a lack of proper definitions, various public departments of Gurugram are embroiled in a host of litigation cases. The Gurugram Forest Division is involved in over 40 cases over the Aravallis in different courts of the country.

The Haryana Government has also faced a lot of criticism from green activists in the city. The Haryana Government in 2019 had passed legislation wherein a substantial area of forest land that was protected under the Punjab Land Preservation Act could be used for development purposes. After intense protests, the Supreme Court intervened and stayed the law.

With the Bandhwari landfill site also being located in Aravallis, green activists have accused the Haryana Government of destroying the ecosystem by not finding an alternative site to dump Gurugram's garbage.

Aravalli forests act as green lungs for the National Capital Region, which has some of the most polluted cities in India. The Aravallis are also critical for recharging groundwater which is depleting at the rate of 5 feet per year in Gurugram alone.