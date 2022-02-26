Ggm ex-councillor, brother shot dead, family names few 'suspects'

gurugram: Two brothers were allegedly attacked by a group of over four unidentified miscreants over a contractual dispute in the Pataudi area of Gurugram on Friday morning, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Paramjit Thakran (42) and Surjit Thakran (50).



Police said during the attack one of the accused shot at the two brothers in which one youth received a bullet injury in his leg while his brother received two gunshot wounds in his leg and chest and was later declared dead by the doctors.

Paramjit and Surjit Thakran were involved in liquor distribution business in Pataudi and Rewari and were also running a school in their village. Paramjit Thakran was a former district councillor (zila parishad).

According to CCTV footages retrieved, on Thursday, Paramjit was talking to a woman near his house when over four men came by and began to fire gunshots at Paramjit. The woman tried to stop the assailants, however, after being threatened, held back. There were also few other people who witnessed this gruesome act but failed to stop it. Just 200 metres away from where Paramjit was shot, another three assailants shot his brother Surjit dead. Following the incident, the two were immediately rushed to a Gurugram private superspecialty hospital for treatment. However, they could not be rescued.

Following this incident, the Gurugram Police has registered an FIR and began their investigation. According to Gurugram Police, the Thakran family have named some suspects who may be involved in this. The Gurugram Police has formed six special teams to solve this case.

"We have registered an FIR. As this case is still under preliminary stage of investigation, it is too early to tell what were real motives behind the crime," said Preet Pal, ACP (Crime).