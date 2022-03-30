Ggm employees torch bus over new company policies

gurugram: A group of employees at JNS Instruments manufacturing company, who were not happy with their recent company policies and protesting over it on Tuesday evening, set the company bus on fire. The management of the company lodged a complaint with the Gurugram Police.

The police has assured that they would arrest the employees soon. According to Gurugram Police officials, the workers are protesting over a long time over JNS instruments transfer and remuneration policy. The workers allege that the company in order to reduce cost is transferring some of their workers to Bhiwadi plant and are paying them less salary as compared to workers who are working in the Manesar unit.

For this purpose, the workers had not only been protesting against the company but had also filed a complaint against the management in labour court, Gurugram.