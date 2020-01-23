Ggm: DTCP cancels OC of 83 houses functioning as illegal guest houses

Gurugram: The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has begun to take action against illegal guest houses that are operating in the city. It has canceled the occupation certificate (OC) of 83 houses that were functioning as illegal guest houses and PG.



Most of these OC's were canceled in the posh areas of DLF, Sushant Lok where despite functioning illegally there was a high occupancy.

Moreover the public agency has also sent notices to 103 houses that are being used as illegal guest houses and PG accommodations. According to an official estimate, there are over 1000 illegal guest houses and PG's that are operating in the city.

According to the DTCP officials, most of the owners first take the license for residential purposes but change it to commercial usage taking into account the huge demand and profits. High demand has resulted in most of the houses being converted into PG's or guest houses. As these buildings are not registered legally most of the buildings do not get basic facilities like water and power from the public agencies. In the past, the Gurugram police have busted various criminal activities that have been taking place in these guest houses.

As per the law, a guesthouse especially located along with the service road should be located at an area of 500 square yards. Most of the PG's in an area of 150 to 200 square yards built floors that are more than five floors.

"We have begun to take stern action against the illegal guest houses and PG's that are functioning in the city, with the cancellation of licenses of certain houses. We are also in the process of making a list of such units that are functioning around different regions of Gurugram. We have sent notices to over 100 residential units and have asked their owners do not allow the functioning of guest houses and PG's illegal," said a senior official from DTCP. Not only illegal guest houses and PG but the DTCP has also been receiving a large number of complaints of other commercial units also functioning in the residential units and societies.