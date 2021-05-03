Ggm: Doctors in small hospitals breaking under oxygen shortage

Gurugram: Dealing with the biggest challenge in their medical profession, most of the doctors serving at small hospitals and nursing homes in Gurugram are grappling with twin challenges of saving lives and ensuring adequate oxygen supply.



Unable to procure adequate oxygen supply most of these doctors have to continuously be in touch with Gurugram public officials or gas dealers to provide them with sufficient oxygen supply that can help in saving lives. As the situation of COVID-19 continues to get dire with a record number of cases being reported tragic stories of lives of COVID-19 patients being lost due to shortage of oxygen is coming out. Already dealing with inadequate infrastructure, these hospitals are also facing shortage of human resources as most of the paramedical staff is either falling ill or leaving their jobs due to excessive workload, mental pressure and risk of contracting the deadly infection.

"We continue to feel helpless due to inadequate oxygen being given. If we give 15 cylinders to refill there will only be four cylinders to be filled. Shortage of oxygen supply has even led us to purchase oxygen concentrators from our own money in desperate situations," said Dr Vikram Aryan of Aryan Hospital that is presently treating over 70 COVID-19 patients.

Officially there have been 10 lives that have been lost due to shortage of oxygen in Gurugram. Both hospitals Kathuria Hospital (Khandsa road) where four lives were lost and Kirti Hospital where six lives were lost are small hospitals that have capacity to only take over 50 patients. An enquiry has been constituted against the management of these hospitals as there are allegations that there was no oxygen supply but rather medical negligence of doctors that led to loss of lives.

Understanding their limitations and with high stakes involved in saving hundreds of lives most of these doctors under compulsion are coming on public forums to share their grievances.

According to the District Administration, Gurugram is presently receiving only 35 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis. Having taken over the management of oxygen supply the Gurugram District Administration has allocated specific quota to major hospitals in Gurugram that includes Medanta (7MT), Park (3 MT), Artemis (3 MT), Fortis (3 MT), Max (2 MT), Medeor (1MT), Paras (1MT), Signature (1MT), Civil Hospital (1 MT) and Narayana (1 MT).

The rest of 10 metric tonnes is to be distributed among 50 small hospitals and nursing homes in Gurugram only after public officials examine their credentials.