Ggm: DM restricts bursting of firecrackers; says allowed only on Diwali from 8 to 10 pm

Ggm: DM restricts bursting of firecrackers; says allowed only on Diwali from 8 to 10 pmGurugram: The District Magistrate of Gurugram on Thursday issued an official order wherein it has designated the time for bursting of crackers between 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm in Gurugram. The official order has also stated categorically that no firecrackers will be allowed on the days before and after Diwali. Moreover, the order has also stated that bursting of crackers will only be organised in the designated areas of Gurugram.



The order was put into force with immediate effect until November 15. The places designated are the HUDA Ground in Sector 29, Beri Wala Bagh near Mini Secretariat, the HUDA ground in Sector 5, Devi Lal Stadium in Sohna, the HUDA ground in Pataudi's Sector 1, City Centre near Bakhtawar Singh Chowk in Sector 47, the open space near Aggarwal Dharamshala in Haily Mandi, and the Purana Ramleela Ground in Farrukh Nagar.

The District Magistrate directed the Gurugram Police to make sure that the order is followed strictly and those violating the order should be charged under the Section 188 (disobedience of order by the public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

With few days left for Diwali, the air quality levels in Gurugram is becoming more unhealthy and severe for the residents. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data on Thursday the Air Quality Index (AQI) from Sector 51 station was 485 that was comparable to the AQI of Anand Vihar which is one of the major pollution hotspots in National Capital.

The AQI from other stations like Vikas Sadan, Gwal Pahari was also beyond 400 and under severe levels. Worryingly, there is a high concentration of PM2.5 in Gurugram's air with most of the areas in the city registering levels of more than 400 micrograms per cubic metre.