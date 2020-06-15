Ggm: Delayed reports and stretched infra offer no respite, even after death

gurugram: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise exponentially in Gurugram what is of major concern to the District Health Administration is the gradual increase in the number of fatalities and with this, the pain faced by residents of the NCR city has no end in sight even after they lose one of their family members to the contagious disease.



The suffering for the relatives of the dead continues to be prolonged as many are often left in the lurch, waiting for what seems like endless hours on end for the medical reports of the deceased, without which laying them to rest is a nightmare entangled in bureaucratic red-tape.

As per the official protocol, it is mandatory for officials to conduct the COVID-19 test or the post mortem if the deceased is found to be negative with the virus, but complaints are now starting to pile up over continued delays in getting these test results post mortem.

These delays are now also resulting in a large number of bodies piling up in the mortuaries. As per sources, there are at least seven dead bodies at the Government Hospital mortuary awaiting test reports for over four days.

Some family members of people who succumbed to COVID-19 allege that it took three days before they found out that their relative was positive for the novel Coronavirus. The situation is worse for family members who have to wait for the post mortem report, which has in some cases been delayed by up to nine days. One family had to wait for over 10 days after their loved one's death for the COVID-19 test report and the subsequent autopsy report.

This delay on part of the authorities here is not restricted to issuing detailed post mortem reports. In fact, authorities are also unable to issue interim autopsy reports, which outline basic details of cause of death, in a reasonable time.

And the difficulties are only compounded for citizens who are not the residents of Gurugram. There have already been six persons, four of them migrant workers, who died due to COVID-19 in the city. "On our part, we want to make sure that we do not make relatives of the dead wait to get the body. There are however certain protocols that need to be followed. Taking samples of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients have increased the capacity and sometimes it does take time to provide the results," said an official from the Gurugram mortuary department.

Taking cognizance of these challenges, Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram has assured that efforts are being made to provide the results of the samples being collected as soon as possible.At a time when private hospitals are also facing flak from residents for charging exorbitant fees, its management has also been advised by public officials to not harass patients and their relatives.

With fatalities due to COVID-19 rising, the public authorities in Gurugram have allocated specific cremation spots for conducting the last rites for patients who died after testing positive.

Moreover, it has also announced that people who are involved in conducting the last rites will be given more remuneration by the district administration. The cremation sites are at Sukhrali, Sector-32, and Madan Puri cremation grounds.

Badshahpur, Sector-58 (Christian), Power House and burial grounds have been also specified as cemeteries for burials of those who die due to COVID-19.