Ggm: DCP Traffic assures cops weekly off will be taken care of, outlines plans for traffic management

Gurugram: Ravinder Singh Tomar DCP (Traffic), Gurugram held a meeting with his traffic personnel to set a list of directives for improving the traffic situation in the city. In laying the directives, the senior police official also assured his team that he will make sure that their jobs would not be made stressful and a mandatory weekly off would be ensured.



The senior police official acknowledged that trying to manage traffic in a city like Gurugram was a stressful affair.To tackle this challenge, Tomar emphasised on officials being open with their seniors with concerns, problems and challenges they face on the job so that it can be resolved with due consultation.



It is important to note that former Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao stressed on how a system should be created where work load on Gurugram officials be reduced so that it helps in improving efficiency.



Taking cognisance of the traffic situation, Tomar said that they should identify areas where problems of traffic jams and accidents are being reported and be present over there manually to manage the situation.



The senior official highlighted that despite CCTV cameras in busy areas, officials should make sure that they try to improve the situation manually. than be dependent on technology completely. He also urged his team to make sure that they are more polite while dealing with citizens and traffic offenders to avoid undue conflict.



The senior official also raised concerns of a sudden uptick in deadly mishaps in the city and to prevent them, plans are being drafted to increase, improve and enhance pedestrian networks and cycling tracks in urban Gurugram that is spread over an area of 338 square kilometers.



In the coming years, Gurugram authorities plan to develop 1,083 kilometers of pedestrian networks and 797 kilometers of cycling tracks.There are plans to improve designing systems of several roads, enhance signal systems and improve street lighting systems to prevent deadly mishaps.



Officials are also working towards reducing the time taken for an accident victim to be taken to the nearest hospital from an average time of 16 minutes as of now to 10 minutes.

