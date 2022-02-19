Ggm DC offers residents of Chintels 3 alternative housing arrangements

gurugram: With over 40 families displaced after the tragic roof collapse in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso apartment complex that killed two, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Friday met with residents of Tower D and offered them three options for alternative housing arrangements, officials said.



A statement from the deputy commissioner said residents were offered alternative housing facilities in the same society without any cost till the safety audit of their flats and subsequent repairs are conducted by the IIT Delhi experts — waiving off rent and maintenance for this period.

Other options offered to residents included shifting to a flat outside the society, for which rent (for the same area) and shifting charges will be borne by the developer.

Officials said that the third option was for residents who wanted neither of the two and preferred a refund.

Under this, the cost of the flat paid by the residents along with interest will be refunded by the developer but the modalities for this are being worked out, DC Yadav said.

With the district authority already declaring the NBCC Greenview as unsafe, more residents have now asked for audits of their buildings in societies like Raheja Vedanta, Raheja Atharva, ATS Cocoon, CHD Avenue, among

others.