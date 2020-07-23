Ggm: Daily positivity rate comes down but Sohna, Manesar continue to be of concern

Gurugram: According to officials of the Gurugram District Administration, the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has now come down to 9.6 per cent from 11 per cent. The public officials have also highlighted that in the 10 worst affected wards of Gurugram, the daily positivity rate has come down to the single digits.



Early in June, when cases surged, the daily positivity rate had gone as high as 25 per cent. The adverse impact of such a high positivity rate was not only a sudden jump in cases but also a substantial increase in fatalities. The decrease in daily positivity rate has also increased the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases which is now 42 days. Despite this, Gurugram's daily positivity rate is higher than the national average. Officials plan to now bring it down to six percent.

However, what might hamper these efforts are the surging cases in Sohna and Manesar. Both areas were classified as Large Outbreak Regions last week and have a daily positivity rate of 13 and 11 per cent respectively.

The importance of Manesar and Sohna for Gurugram can be gauged from the fact that a large number of industries operate in and around these two areas.

Officials have said the only way to tackle this is to increase testing in these areas, which might increase cases first but will ultimately lead to a faster reaching of the peak.