Ggm court awards death sentence to PSO who killed Judge's wife, son

Gurugram: 34-year-old ex-Haryana police constable Mahipal, who was convicted for killing Judge Krishnkant Sharma's wife and teenage son, has been awarded death sentence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Gurugram district courts.



The capital punishment has been given by Judge Sudhir Parmar who showed no leniency to the murders committed by Mahipal on October 13, 2018.

He has also been sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine under Section 201 of IPC and 3 years imprisonment and Rs 5000 fine under Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Public prosecutor Anurag Hooda, who represented Judge Krishnkant Sharma, had on Thursday already advocated for the death sentence to Mahipal.

"We are satisfied that the bench found Mahipal not only guilty but awarded him the capital punishment for brutally murdering two innocent persons. On their defense they said that it was accidental firing but it was found baseless by the bench," said Hooda.

Knowing very well the fate of Mahipal, his family did not attend the court hearings on Thursday as well as Friday. He, however, still has options to go to the higher judiciary.

Mahipal was the personal security officer (PSO) to the district court judge and was entrusted with the responsibility for the judge's and his family's security. On October 13, 2018, he shot dead the judge's 40-year-old wife and his 18-year-old son in the broad daylight outside Arcadia mall in Sector-49.

When the incident occurred 16-months back, the grisly images of Mahipal dragging the body of Dhruv inside the Honda city car and abusing him repeatedly was captured by the CCTV cameras.

Despite the CCTV images, it took the testimony

of 67 eyewitnesses and a 500-page chargesheet of

Gurugram police that ultimately resulted in the implication of Mahipal.