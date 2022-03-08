Ggm cops start night surveillance

Gurugram: Taking cognizance of the increase in criminal activities and deadly accidents occurring in Gurugram, the district police have started night surveillance operations in different parts of the city. Along with senior Gurugram Police officials, 557 law enforcement officials conducted several night checks last weekend, during which over 5,700 vehicles were inspected.



The police found that possessing illegal liquor was the most frequent offence they encountered.

Over the weekend, 1202 (Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor), 798 (country made liquor), 83 (local beer) bottles of illegal liquor were seized. In two cases, Gurugram Police was able to seize illegal weapons being transported.

The increased police presence comes in the wake of a spate of fatal accidents in Gurugra last week along with a few cases of blind murders.

Along with starting night surveillance duties, Gurugram Police has also started breathalyser tests to get hold of those drivers who indulge in drunken driving.