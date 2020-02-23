Ggm cops to probe role of officials in fraudulent land selling case

Gurugram: The Gurugram police will probe the role of government officials like tehsildars who are aiding in fraudulent land transactions. The reports of land mafia being in cahoots with the government officials in carrying out the illegal land transactions have been alleged for long.



On Thursday the Gurugram police unearthed a racket where vacant plots were sold in posh areas of the city using fake property papers and owners signatures. Three persons including a woman were arrested by the Gurugram police. According to law enforcement officials, the total amount siphoned from this racket would be estimated at around Rs 50 to 60 crore.

Sources in the Gurugram police cite that such a massive scam would not have taken a place without the knowhow of government officials in the land registry department.

The district police have already announced the formation of a SIT to probe the role of the officials in the state machinery.