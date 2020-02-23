Ggm cops to probe role of officials in fraudulent land selling case
Gurugram: The Gurugram police will probe the role of government officials like tehsildars who are aiding in fraudulent land transactions. The reports of land mafia being in cahoots with the government officials in carrying out the illegal land transactions have been alleged for long.
On Thursday the Gurugram police unearthed a racket where vacant plots were sold in posh areas of the city using fake property papers and owners signatures. Three persons including a woman were arrested by the Gurugram police. According to law enforcement officials, the total amount siphoned from this racket would be estimated at around Rs 50 to 60 crore.
Sources in the Gurugram police cite that such a massive scam would not have taken a place without the knowhow of government officials in the land registry department.
The district police have already announced the formation of a SIT to probe the role of the officials in the state machinery.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
After 'Howdy Modi', its 'Namaste Trump' as both leaders look...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Pro & anti-CAA groups clash in Jafrabad; two metro stations...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Passengers from 4 more countries to be screened23 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT
Navy's MiG-29K jet crashes, pilot ejects safely23 Feb 2020 6:24 PM GMT
Govt may increase legal age for tobacco consumption23 Feb 2020 6:23 PM GMT