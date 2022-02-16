Ggm collapse: Builder charged with culpable homicide

new delhi: Following aggressive protests by residents of an apartment building that collapsed partially last week, the police here have booked its builder for culpable homicide, according to officials.



A senior officer confirmed on Tuesday that the charge has been added to the first FIR registered in connection with the February 10 incident at Bajghera police station. After recording the statement of Rajesh Bhardwaj, the husband of Ekta Bhardwaj, who died after a portion of a tower at Chintels Paradiso collapsed, the Bajghera police added Section 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR, the officials said.