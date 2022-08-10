Ggm: Class 12 student dead, classmate injured as car hits scooty
Gurugram: A Class 12 student died and his classmate was injured when a speeding car hit their scooty in the Farrukhnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred on Monday afternoon when the students were returning home from school. The car driver managed to flee, leaving his vehicle behind, they said.
An FIR has been registered at the Farrukhnagar police station and the car seized, the police said.
The victims were students of MD Senior Secondary School, Daboda, they said. The deceased was identified as Lalit and the injured Pushpendra.
The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, ASI Manjeet Singh said, adding the car driver would be nabbed soon.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
New rules under PESA Act implemented in Chhattisgarh9 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Govt nod for Corbevax as booster for adults vaccinated with...9 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Heavy rain batters Odisha amid depression, more showers likely9 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Nitish to become CM, Tejashwi his deputy9 Aug 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Maha CM expands 2-member Cabinet, 18 ministers sworn in9 Aug 2022 7:35 PM GMT