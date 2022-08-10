Ggm: Class 12 student dead, classmate injured as car hits scooty

Gurugram: A Class 12 student died and his classmate was injured when a speeding car hit their scooty in the Farrukhnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.



The accident occurred on Monday afternoon when the students were returning home from school. The car driver managed to flee, leaving his vehicle behind, they said.

An FIR has been registered at the Farrukhnagar police station and the car seized, the police said.

The victims were students of MD Senior Secondary School, Daboda, they said. The deceased was identified as Lalit and the injured Pushpendra.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, ASI Manjeet Singh said, adding the car driver would be nabbed soon.