Ggm: City bus service resumes

Gurugram: City bus services in Gurugram on Thursday resumed after more than 100 days of being shut for members of the public, bringing much relief to a large section of the society that relies on public transportation for daily travels. As Unlock 2.0 began, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has come up with a phased restarting of bus services in the city.



Under phase 1, 68 buses have been operationalised on six routes which include Route 212 (Basai Chowk- HUDA City Centre), 134 (IFFCO Chowk to Manesar),112-D (Gurugram Bus Stand to Sector-56), 218 (Gurugram Bus Stand to Sohna), 116-F (Rajesh Pilot Chowk to Railway Station) and 122 (Gurugram Bus Stand to Sikanderpur Metro).

Routes 134 ,122 and 112-D saw a substantial number of passengers on day one as many daily wage workers flocked to ride the bus after having to cram themselves in share-autos throwing social distancing norms to the wind. The bus operators ensured thermal screening of passengers and checked for the Aarogya Setu app along with providing sanitisers in the buses.

Special care was taken for bus conductors and drivers who were given face shields, masks and gloves. Even at bus stands, circles were drawn for passengers to ensure social distancing norms. According to public officials, the second phase of the operations of Gurugraman is likely to begin by next

week. The Gurugram city bus service runs 129 buses on 12 routes with 2019 ridership data showing nearly 1.5 crore passengers using it.