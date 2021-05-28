Ggm: Cases fall, deaths remain high

Gurugram: While the last few days might have brought some relief in terms of number of fresh cases, the number of deaths still remains high in Gurugram.



More than 300 deaths have already been reported in the last 27 days of May. According to data, over 52,223 COVID-19 cases have been officially reported in the month of May that in turn has resulted in loss of 306 lives due to the infection. Till date, 784 deaths due to the virus have been reported.

In these, 177 patients had co-morbidities, 129 did not have any co-morbidities. With over 455 patients still in ICU or ventilator, relatives of these patients continue to be on the edge.

May might have seen more than 300 deaths, however, the warning signs of how dangerous the present variant of novel Coronavirus would be was realised by many citizens in the month of April itself.