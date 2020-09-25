Ggm: Capped COVID treatment in pvt hosps only for state residents

Gurugram: After having capped COVID-19 treatment at Gurugram's private hospitals, the Haryana government has now issued an order saying that people from outside the state will not be billed for COVID-19 treatment under the capped prices and that these reduced rates would only apply to patients from Haryana.



Earlier the state government had also passed an order wherein 30 percent of the beds in Gurugram private hospitals were to be reserved for residents of Haryana. With critical care for COVID-19 patients running into lakhs, the move may prevent many patients from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from coming to Gurugram's private hospitals.

On June 26, the Haryana Government had capped the prices for COVID-19 treatment in the private hospitals. Under this, the price for getting an isolation bed in National Accreditation Board of Hospitals (NABH)-approved hospitals is Rs 10,000 per day.

ICU beds without ventilator care in NABH hospitals are for Rs 15,000 per day and ICU beds with ventilator care come for Rs 18,000 per day.

For non-NABH hospitals, the isolation bed is Rs 8,000. For ICU without ventilator care, the pricing is Rs 13,000 per day and for ICU with ventilator support, the cost is Rs 15,000 per day.

"We have received the order from the Directorate General Health Service Haryana of ensuring capped prices for COVID -19 treatments only for the Haryana residents. We have shared this order with the respective hospitals," said Dr Virender Yadav, Gurugram Chief Medical Officer.

In the month of June before the prices being capped on an average, a COVID-19 patient had to first pay the security deposit of Rs 3 lakhs at the outset. The prices for the isolation bed started with the minimum price of Rs 15000 and went up to Rs 30,000 per day.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a large number of COVID-19 beds for critical beds getting filled in the Gurugram Private hospitals due to a massive spike in COVID-19 cases from the third week of August.