Ggm: Black fungus cases nearing 300-mark

gurugram: While cases of COVID-19 continue to show a steady decline, black fungus continues to be a major health challenge in Gurugram. With 292 cases as of now, the number of black fungus cases is nearing the 300-mark. The disease has taken over 28 lives and 83 people have recovered from the diseases while 181 are still receiving treatment. On the brighter side, the supply of Liposomal amphotericin B has also improved in the last few days and the health workers have said the situation is getting better.



"There has been an increase in the number of cases of black fungus in Gurugram but cases are now steadily reducing. We are however monitoring the situation and coordinating with hospitals where these patients are receiving treatment. We also are making sure that there is timely supply of Amphotericin-B and other vital medications required for treatment of the disease," said a senior official from Gurugram Health Department.

Nearly 90 per cent of black fungus patients are receiving treatment in private hospitals. With huge medical costs involved, the public healthcare facilities have also started planning in terms of addition of beds and employing special medical experts for treating this disease.