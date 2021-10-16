Ggm: As locals interrupt Namaz for fourth week, admin pushes for alt spot

Gurugram: Even as locals and Hindu extremist groups continued to interrupt Friday Namaz on a designated plot of land in Gurugram's Sector 47 for the fourth Friday in a row, the authorities here are insisting that local Muslims accept moving their prayers to alternate spots.



No legal action has been taken as of yet against anyone for the continuous interruption of prayers - which include tactics such as blaring Hindu rituals and bhajans from loudspeakers as Muslims offer prayers nearby.

In what is proving to be a worrying trend from the time the protests started a month ago, the area is slowly becoming tense and uneasy. Several protesters also wanted to physically stop the Muslim devotees from offering prayers but were stopped by the Gurugram Police. They also chanted "Jai Shree Ram", "Vande Matram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

The Gurugram authorities that include the Gurugram Police and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Badshahpur) have held two levels of talks between representatives of Muslim devotees and Sector 47 RWA.

As per official sources, two alternate sites now are being offered to Muslim devotees to hold their Namaaz. However, as of now, local Muslims have not accepted this proposal.

Official sources have also mentioned that in 2018 when vacant land was first allotted for Muslim devotees to hold their prayers it was given for a specific period of one month. They added that it had, however continued ever since.

"We are holding talks with interested parties and trying to get a solution in this case. We have offered alternate sites to Muslim devotees and are hoping for a favourable response. I would like to review the list of whether this site was given to Muslim devotees for holding Namaaz for specific period or not," said Inspector Aman Yadav.