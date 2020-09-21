Ggm: Amid soaring demand, price of O2 cylinders shoots up

Gurugram: As the pandemic continues to rage in Gurugram, the price of oxygen cylinders — a key requirement for many COVID-19 patients — has shot up. While earlier, a 10-litre cylinder would be available for Rs 120, it is now being sold for Rs 350-Rs 380; whereas a 50-litre cylinder, earlier priced at around Rs 300, is now being sold for Rs 800-Rs 900.



Moreover, as many have attributed the increase in prices to the recent surge in demand given the rising cases; there are others who say that lack of proper surveillance and monitoring of the market has led to black marketing of essential commodities such as oxygen cylinders.

Taking cognizance of the increase in the rate of the oxygen cylinders, the district administration here has issued a stern warning to those who are indulging in black marketing. Large scale raids are now also being planned on retailers who are suspected of selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation. There have been certain complaints on the increase of the process of oxygen cylinders owing to the huge demand by the hospitals as well as those people who are receiving treatment in their homes. We will soon be

conducting large scale raids on these retailers who may be fleecing the customers in these

trying times," said a senior district official.

Gurugram at present has its highest tally of active COVID-19 patients with more than 2,700 patients receiving treatment. Of this, more than 2,500 patients are under home isolation and over 200 are admitted to hospitals.

As seen in June, most private hospitals already began to refuse admission to a large number of critical patients citing a lack of beds. Most of the private super-speciality hospitals in Gurugram claim that not only patients from Gurugram but patients from Delhi and other states like Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan and other parts of Haryana are also receiving treatment at their facilities.

According to officials, there are 1,759 hospital beds in Gurugram that have the facility of oxygen cylinders. With increasing COVID-19 patients, efforts are also on to ramp up the facilities for those who require oxygen cylinders.

Moreover, official data showed that the virus is raging in Old Gurugram, with 13 of the city's 19 containment zones in the older parts of the city. High cases continue to come from areas like Patel Nagar, Laxman Vihar, Surat Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Rajendra Park, Om Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Firoz Gandhi Colony and Jacob Pura. Health officials have said that around 60 per cent of Gurugram's caseload comes from Old Gurugram.

"Being the most densely populated areas, the parts of Old Gurugram will always be vulnerable. We took various proactive steps and improved the situation to a great extent. Unfortunately, as the city unlocked there was also carelessness that was seen by people which resulted in a spike in cases. As of now the situation may be of concern but we are taking steps to bring the situation under control," a senior health department official said.