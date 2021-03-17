Ggm all set to revive over 60 defunct water bodies

gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has set an ambitious target of reviving over 60 defunct water bodies this year. Of these 60 water bodies, 25 are in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) while rest comes under Panchayati lands and other public lands.



Some areas where water bodies will be revived this year are in Kasan, Bilaspur, Tajnagar, Bhondsi, Dharampur, Budhera and Wazirpur. There are nearly 320 water bodies which can be revived in Gurugram. The urgency of revival of water bodies comes at a time when it has been officially acknowledged by the State government that ground water reserves are depleting rapidly. So far, three water bodies have been restored, which include Khaintawas, Harchandpur and Nawada.

Depletion of ground water reserves has resulted in the district being placed in a dark zone by the Central Government since 2016. With the situation only expected to get worse every year with Gurugram witnessing unplanned urban expansion, the district administration plans to implement several measures to improve the situation of groundwater reserves. Restoration of water bodies and ponds forms a major part of this

plan.

With concretisation of Badshahpur drain further expected to reduce groundwater reserves, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) sought an explanation from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) regarding its plan to replenish groundwater. In its reply, the GMDA answered that it would create eight ponds across 950 acres. In addition, four natural creeks would also be revived to replenish groundwater reserves.

One major reason for falling groundwater reserves has also been attributed to extinct water bodies in and around Gurugram. Assurances have also been given to act against illegal borewells in the city that continue to extract large amounts of ground water.