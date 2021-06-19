Ggm: 9.07L doses administered

Gurugram: The district administration in Gurugram has now said that it has administered 9.07 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to residents till Friday. Considering the population Census of 2011, this comes out to over 50 per cent of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine.



However, the acute shortage of vaccines across the country has hit the second dose of many, with official sources telling Millennium Post that only 12 per cent of the district's population had gotten both doses of the vaccine. This mostly includes frontline and healthcare workers and those between the ages of 45 and 60.

In fact, the number of Gurugram residents who have been vaccinated may be lower than the official count. This is because the shortage of vaccines has driven many residents of the National Capital Region to book their appointments wherever they can.

For instance, when a shortage of doses gets severe in Delhi, many from the Capital travel to cities like Gurugram to get their shortage — mostly those below 45.

Many people in the age bracket of 18-45 still are waiting for their turn to get fully vaccinated. According to officials the estimated population of people in the age bracket of 18-45 is nine lakhs. In this so far only 1.8 lakh people have received their first dose of COVID vaccination.

Despite prevailing challenges Gurugram District Administration has set a target to vaccinate its entire population in the span of six months.

"In Gurugram not only public agencies but also the private hospitals have played a very important role in enhancing Gurugram's vaccination drive. We had been facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for 18-44 group for some days but now vaccinations for this age group are also going on, "said Dr. MP Singh, deputy chief medical officer Gurugram.

Significantly, from today (Saturday), Gurugram will join select metropolises that are administering Russain-made Sputnik-V to its residents. This vaccine will be available at Fortis Hospital jab centres.