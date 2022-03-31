Ggm: 85-year-old priest found murdered, head severed from torso — no arrests yet

Gurugram: A 85-year-old priest of a temple at Kadarpur village in the district was found murdered in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.



The priest's head was severed from the torso and the body was covered with a blanket, they said.

Police suspect the role of some drug addicts behind the murder as some packets of marijuana were recovered from the spot.

Nothing can be said at the moment. A probe is on in the case, said Vinod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

According to police, the priest, identified as Govind Das who had been suffering from paralysis for the past four years, was murdered at Baba Mohan Ram temple in the village.

Police said that a villager named Ajay, who is also the complainant in the case, came to the temple in the morning and found the priest's body lying on the bed.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown suspects under Section 302 (murder) of IPC at Sector 65 police station.

Villagers are shocked after the brutal murder of the priest.

"We are petrified by what has happened to the temple priest. His murderers cannot be humans as what they have done to an 85-year-old person cannot even be imagined. We are sad as well as angry over this entire incident. We hope the Gurugram Police quickly arrests the criminals involved in this case and give them severe punishment," Manoj, one of the locals of the area who knew the deceased well said.

The priest had been living in the temple for the past over 35 years. We want strict action against the suspects, Neeraj Kumar, a villager said.

"We are trying to see all aspects of what may have led to this gruesome crime. We urge the local devotees to maintain calm and provide help and cooperate with us to solve this case at the earliest," a senior official of Gurugram Police said.

In addition to retrieving images from CCTV cameras, the Gurugram Police is also talking to the local population to get vital leads that might help the investigators to solve the case. It is important to note that there have been several incidents of robberies inside temple complexes in Gurugram.