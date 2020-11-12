Ggm: 65 air purifiers to be installed at congested locations

gurugram: In a first, the Gurugram district administration will be installing 65 air purifiers at congested locations of the city which has high levels of air pollution due to heavy traffic.



These air purifiers are going to be provided to by a multinational company GlaxoSmithKline that has its headquarters in Gurugram.

On Wednesday morning, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar officially unveiled the Project Air Care in the city wherein certain numbers of air purifiers were provided to the district administration. A concept that has already gained a lot of popularity in neighbouring Delhi, there were plans earlier to install only 10 such air purifiers but later the numbers were increased.

"For long there were preparations of installing air purifiers in congested areas of the city. We hope that this will prove to be useful in minimising the impact of poisonous air that engulfs Gurugram every winter. We are also taking other proactive steps to make sure that there is less amount of poisonous substances being released in Gurugram's air," said a senior official from Gurugram district administration.

At present there are over 25 air monitoring stations in the city. There are plans to install 150 more of these monitoring stations and provide the information on the real time basis.

In addition to installation of air purifiers, more air quality monitoring meters are also being installed. There is also an official portal which was launched wherein all the pollution related complaints and action are

highlighted.

It is important to note that Gurugram and Manesar on several days have even surpassed National Delhi in the category of most polluted cities in the country. On November 10, Gurugram registered its worst air quality levels by reporting the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 500 micrograms per cubic meter. Wednesday however brought in a bit of reprieve as the movement of winds ensured that the AQI shifted from severe category to very poor category. On Wednesday the AQI in Gurugram was 364 micrograms per cubic meter which is still considered to be extremely especially for those who have respiratory ailments or have recovered recently from COVID-19.