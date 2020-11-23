Ggm: 63 held for street crimes

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested 63 people involved in street crimes this year. These cases include carjacking, snatchings and dacoity.

In effect, the law enforcement officials have been able to recover Rs 71 lakh from the criminals. Just like previous years, the incidents of carjacking continue to be a major law and order challenge in the city. This year the Gurugram Police have busted 18 gangs and arrested 39 persons who were involved in stealing vehicles in the city. Police have recovered Rs 46.5 lakh from the criminals.For snatchings cases, nine gangs that have been busted in which nine people have been arrested and Rs 17.8 lakh have been recovered.