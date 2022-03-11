Ggm: 5 infra projects to hit a lot of its green cover

gurugram As Gurugram has gained economic prominence over the years, both the state and central governments have pumped in thousands of crores to enhance its infrastructure. The flip side of this development is loss of a substantial amount of green cover.



With more infrastructure projects being undertaken in Gurugram, once again the adverse effects of these activities might result in thousands of trees being axed. A major challenge being faced by officials of South Haryana Forest Department is to assess and give approval to the number of trees that need to be axed in order to undertake a development project.

There are five major infrastructure projects that are expected to be undertaken in Gurugram for which thousands of trees need to be cut. According to officials for the upcoming Global City, close to 800 trees need to be axed. Similarly, for Delhi-Alwar regional rapid transit system there are plans to axe close to 3,500 trees. For Haryana orbital rail development corporation (3,700), and for Kundli-Manesar-Palwal industrial and township development projects, close to 10,000 trees are expected to be cut.

This is not for the first time when lakhs of trees have been cut in Gurugram for development. Maximum number of trees have been felled along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (National Highway-48), which since 2008 has continued to witness massive development in terms of road expansion, development of flyovers and underpasses.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake Rs 1,407 core development projects on this expressway. Not only NH-48 but a large number of trees have also been felled along Sohna Road which is connected to Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, Old-Delhi Gurugram Road, Udyog Vihar and Mehrauli-Gurugram road.

Meanwhile, the government authorities have undertaken exercises like transplantation of trees and also planting of new seedlings especially along the NH-48. Lack of maintenance and poor upkeep however has resulted in most of the sapling not growing and dying early.