Ggm: 3L smart electricity metres to be installed

Gurugram: To bring in more transparency to the billing patterns in the consumption of power and also ease the process of payment of power bills, three lakh smart electricity meters will be installed in the city. As of now, over 40,000 such meters have been installed.



Once implemented, the process of payment will not only become digital but it will also enable the user to see the consumption of the electricity on a real-time basis. When installing the consumers of the power will also be able to monitor their usage of power on a daily basis through an app.

The work for the installation of meters will be undertaken by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). According to officials the top electronic manufacturers have been approached by ESSL for producing the top quality devices.

The process of installation of smart meters is seen in addition to the smart grid a a project that is also being carried out in the city. The installation of smart meters is also being carried out where there are a lot of complaints of faulty bills being prepared by the officials of the state-run power department.

The issue of preparing faulty bills is not a new phenomenon in the city. In most of the residential sectors like Sector-56 and DLF areas residents in various occasions have even refused to pay the bill citing gross irregularities.

In most of the occasions the claims by the residents have also been validated with the state electricity department conceding the mistakes. Owing to the errors in the preparation of the bills the state electricity has even replaced the agency that had been outsourced the work of reading the meters and thereby preparing the bills.

In terms of power consumption, Gurugram provides a lion share of revenue to the state exchequer.