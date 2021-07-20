Ggm: 3 dead, 1 injured as police register FIR

gurugram: Three people died and one person was injured Heavy rains along with illegal and substandard construction resulted in a sudden collapse of a three-storey house in Khawaspur village in Pataudi. It took 19 hours of intense effort by officials of NDRF, Gurugram Police, fire department, civil defence volunteers and public doctors for rescue efforts.



The police said that an FIR has been registered against the building owner, and one more person under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings).

The building collapsed on Sunday night and initially, it was feared that five to six people were trapped under the rubble, a senior police officer said. But after verification, it turned out that there were four people, he said, adding that one body was pulled out from the debris on Sunday night and two more on Monday.

Two of the deceased were from Bhiwani in Haryana and one was from UP. The injured person was also from Uttar Pradesh, police said. The age of those who died in the incident has been stated to be between 28 to 35 years, they said.

Following the incident, the Gurugram Police on the formal complaint of the company registered a FIR against the owner of the house Ravinder Katariya and its manager Krishan Kaushik.

The two have been booked under Sections 288 (negligent conditions with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304 (death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to law enforcement officials the three-story building was used for employees of Deluxe Cargo company to reside. Not only was the house illegally constructed.

"An FIR has been registered and we are conducting investigations in the case. No arrests have been made so far. The debris has also been cleared. As per our records, there is no one buried under the rubble," said Varun Singla DCP (Manesar).