Ggm: 3 cops held for extortion
Gurugram: Three police personnel were arrested for allegedly extorting around Rs 9 lakh from a local lawyer after threatening to implicate him in a false case, officials said on Sunday.
All three have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.
Those arrested have been identified as Constables Sandeep Dagar and Neetu and Special Police Officer (SPO) Anand Kumar. They were deployed at the Sadar police station area, they said, adding that three others who were also involved with them are currently absconding.
According to the complainant, on Friday night the three called him outside a hotel and asked him to sit in a car in which they gave him death threats along with that of implicating him in a false case.
They freed me only after I arranged Rs 9 lakh money.
The next day I moved to police, he added.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against all six accused including cops under sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Sadar police station.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar, Sanjeev Balhara said, "In the preliminary investigation cops have a suspected role in the entire episode. Soon after lodging the FIR, all three cops has been arrested. A department inquiry also initiated after suspending them."
"The extortion money was taken by other three accused who are absconding. Our special team conducted raids to nab them and they will also be nabbed as earliest possible," he added.
