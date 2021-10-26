Ggm: 28 booked after protests over Dalit girl's rape & murder

Gurugram: After the horrific rape and murder of a 5-year-old Dalit girl in the Bhondsi area here, vigorous protests erupted against Gurugram Police, with many wanting to take custody of the accused arrested in the case — after which the Gurugram



Police has now registered an FIR against 28 people for allegedly indulging in violence during the stir.

Many people from the girl's family's community joined the stir outside the police station where the accused was being questioned and began chanting slogans.

After some time, the protests turned violent with some agitators pelting stones at the police officials and beginning to demand that the authorities hand over the accused to them. The agitators were also seen blocking the Sohna — Gurugram road — which affected the movement of traffic around this area before it was cleared by the law enforcement officials.

The protesters have been booked under charges of Sections 147 (rioting),149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstruction public professional towards his professional duties), 283 (causing danger to citizens in public areas), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from the duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police has got a post-mortem of the victim conducted, which confirmed the sexual assault and the murder — concluding that she was strangulated to death.

According to law enforcement officials, the five-year-old girl was also hit with a blunt object — the marks of which were found around her private parts and neck, according to her medical reports.

The girl's parents are from Uttar Pradesh and have been working in Gurugram as construction labourers. After their neighbour — another labourer, Raja Mandal — was arrested for the rape and murder, the family has been in shock that a predator lived so close to

them, according to reports that quoted her.