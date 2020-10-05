Ggm: 25-year-old woman gangraped in DLF Phase-2; 4 held

gurugram: On Sunday morning between 4:00 am and 5:30 am, Gurugram Police arrested four people Ranjan (23), Pankaj (26), Pawan (24) and Gobind (20) from different areas of the city, for the gang rape and physical assault of a 25-year-old saleswoman in DLF Phase-2 — one of the city's poshest residential and commercial area.



According to the law enforcement officials, the victim was walking alone near DLF Phase-2 and spotted by Ranjan who offered her a lift around 1 am, which she reportedly accepted. Ranjan then took her to a real estate brokerage office at DLF Phase-2 Bougainvillea Marg where he works as an office boy. He then invited three of his friends - all working as delivery boys. While two of them worked in Zomato, the third one was working in Swiggy.

All four then sexually assaulted the woman. They banged her head on the wall and the floor of the office. The bloodstains were later discovered by law enforcement officials. After committing the crime, the four took her out of the office and left her to die just a few meters from the scene of the crime. She was found in a serious condition at around 2:30 am by a private security guard who then called the police.

She was first admitted to a private hospital in DLF Phase-2 from where she was shifted to Gurugram Government Hospital. However, seeing her condition deteriorate, at around 4:00 am, the rape survivor was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

According to officials here, though her life is out of danger, she is still being kept under observation. The Gurugram police have recorded her statement and registered a case under Sections 376-D (gang rape) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Law enforcement officials have not ruled out the possibility of adding Section 307 (intent to kill) against the four.

"Thankfully the rape survivor is out of danger. She is still being kept under observation. We have taken the initial statement from the victim and have also arrested four accused in the case. All four are friends and live in Chakkarpur. Our investigations are still underway. We are also trying to get in touch with the woman's family," said Karan Goyal ACP (DLF).

Shaken by recent incidents of sexual crimes against women, many in Gurugram were still coming to terms with the brutal gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras.

The 25-year-old rape survivor is getting treated in the same hospital where less than four days the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was gangraped in Hathras succumbed to her injuries.