Ggm: 2 critical as 2 communities clash over property dispute

Gurugram: Two persons are fighting for their lives in a Gurugram public hospital where they were admitted after sustaining injuries after two communities clashed with each other in Gurugram's Gwal Pahari. The incident occurred in the area which is just 10 kilometres away from the national capital.



The Gurugram police has registered an FIR against 21 persons in connection to the incident.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on Monday, when two communities clashed over property disputes. The violence in the incident can be gauged from the fact that iron rods and blunt objects were used by the members of both the groups. The images of the incident are making rounds on social media.

Not only men but even women can be seen beating each other. "Based on our investigations, the two groups were having a difference over properties matters when the scuffle

broke. This time however the brawl became more violent," said a senior police official.