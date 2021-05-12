Ggm: 18-44 yr olds to now get 1 hr/day to book vax slots

Gurugram: The Gurugram District Administration has fixed a time slot of 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm every day for people in the age category of 18-44 to book their appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in the district amid a serious shortage of vaccines.



The move by the District Administration comes after numerous complaints were being received that despite getting registered most of the citizens in the age category of 18-44 were unable to book their slots for getting the COVID-19 vaccinations.

With online registrations and appointments mandatory for citizens in the age category of 18-44, most of the centres that are providing COVID-19 vaccinations are not accepting walk-in participants.

In the last week of March where there used to be 64 centres providing vaccination to over 6,000 people on a daily basis, now centres have reduced to 20 where less than 2,000 people are getting vaccinated.

Moreover, there are only two private hospitals right now where COVID vaccines are being provided and the citizens have to depend only on government centres for getting the jab.

In a major disappointment for a large number of citizens Gurugram that came up with unique initiatives of providing vaccines at certain residential societies and offices of large numbers of corporates has also been withdrawn reportedly due to a shortage of resources.

Acknowledging that the supply of vaccines has now reduced, officials mentioned that for people in the age category of 18-44, there were 15,000 doses left in the district and for people who are eligible for receiving their second doses, 10,000 doses are available. Not able to receive their vaccinations in Gurugram, most of the residents in the city are forced to go to vaccination centres in Delhi and Nuh to get their jab.

More than 5.4 lakh people have received their vaccine doses in Gurugram to date.

The district reported 2,659 new infections on Tuesday and 13 more deaths from the virus.