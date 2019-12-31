GDA seals illegal colony

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Monday has sealed an illegally constructed colony in Raj Nagar Extension area. Officials said that the colony was earlier sealed by GDA but the developers had allegedly broken up the seal and resumed construction work.

As per GDA officials, an illegal colony under the name of Manokamna Residency in village Noor Nagar was being developed by a few persons without taking proper layout plan or map approval from the GDA. "The developer of land, Mukesh Tyagi, was earlier issued notice to stop construction work but when they didn't pay heed to the notices, the authority had sealed the colony in May 2019. However, the developer of land allegedly continued the construction work and an FIR into the matter was also registered at Sihani Gate police station," said a senior GDA official. On Monday, GDA team led by Rajesh Verma, Assistant Engineer of enforcement department sealed the land where the developer has allegedly developed 13 plots and nearly 21 shops built in a three storey complex have been sealed by GDA. "The authority will soon carry out demolition drive to raze the illegal construction done on the land," the officer added.